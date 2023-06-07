In photos: this detached four-bed family home is in a semi-rural location on the border of East and West Sussex
The home in Queensbury Cottages, Tanyard Lane, Chelwood Gate, is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield for £1,375,000.
The freehold property has been extensively refurbished by its current owners.
The home features: an entrance hall, a beautiful garden at the rear, storage cupboards, a large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, two sets of glazed doors from the house and garden, a sitting room with an open fireplace, and a good-sized family room/study. On the first floor is a principal bedroom with a high vaulted ceiling. There is also a dressing area, an en-suite shower room, a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property has an electrically operated entrance gate, a private gravel driveway and a parking area. The principal garden is to the rear of the house and there is a wide paved terrace. To one side of the garden is a home office/studio. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.