NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

In photos: this detached four-bed family home is in a semi-rural location on the border of East and West Sussex

A detached four-bedroom family house is up for sale on the border of East and West Sussex.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

The home in Queensbury Cottages, Tanyard Lane, Chelwood Gate, is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield for £1,375,000.

The freehold property has been extensively refurbished by its current owners.

The home features: an entrance hall, a beautiful garden at the rear, storage cupboards, a large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, two sets of glazed doors from the house and garden, a sitting room with an open fireplace, and a good-sized family room/study. On the first floor is a principal bedroom with a high vaulted ceiling. There is also a dressing area, an en-suite shower room, a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has an electrically operated entrance gate, a private gravel driveway and a parking area. The principal garden is to the rear of the house and there is a wide paved terrace. To one side of the garden is a home office/studio. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

The home has been extensively refurbished and reimagined by its current owners

1. Queensbury Cottages

The home has been extensively refurbished and reimagined by its current owners Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The garden is mostly laid to lawn and is enclosed by mature clipped hedges

2. Garden

The garden is mostly laid to lawn and is enclosed by mature clipped hedges Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room

3. Open plan

The large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

Immediately adjacent to the property is a wide paved terrace

4. Terrace

Immediately adjacent to the property is a wide paved terrace Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

Next Page
Page 1 of 5