A detached four-bedroom family house is up for sale on the border of East and West Sussex.

The home in Queensbury Cottages, Tanyard Lane, Chelwood Gate, is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield for £1,375,000.

The freehold property has been extensively refurbished by its current owners.

The home features: an entrance hall, a beautiful garden at the rear, storage cupboards, a large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room, two sets of glazed doors from the house and garden, a sitting room with an open fireplace, and a good-sized family room/study. On the first floor is a principal bedroom with a high vaulted ceiling. There is also a dressing area, an en-suite shower room, a further three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has an electrically operated entrance gate, a private gravel driveway and a parking area. The principal garden is to the rear of the house and there is a wide paved terrace. To one side of the garden is a home office/studio. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

1 . Queensbury Cottages The home has been extensively refurbished and reimagined by its current owners Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2 . Garden The garden is mostly laid to lawn and is enclosed by mature clipped hedges Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3 . Open plan The large open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4 . Terrace Immediately adjacent to the property is a wide paved terrace Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield