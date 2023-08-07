In photos: this five-bed detached home in Haywards Heath sits in an exclusive cul-de-sac of just nine houses
The freehold property in Shire Lane is being sold by Henry Adams – Haywards Heath. It is on zoopla.co.uk now.
It features: an open plan kitchen/dining room, a double garage, three reception rooms, a utility room, a private rear garden, five double bedrooms, a family bathroom and two en-suite bathrooms.
The home is within walking distance of Haywards Heath railway station.
It was built in 2014 by Crest Nicholson and measures 3,605 sq ft, set over three floors. It has a large entrance hall, an oak staircase to the first floor, and a second floor that offers total privacy from the rest of the house. The living room has a stone fireplace with an inset wood burning stove, while the kitchen/dining room has a central kitchen island, Quartz worktops and integrated appliances. The rear garden has a raised terrace area and a lawn.