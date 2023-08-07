It was built in 2014 by Crest Nicholson and measures 3,605 sq ft, set over three floors. It has a large entrance hall, an oak staircase to the first floor, and a second floor that offers total privacy from the rest of the house. The living room has a stone fireplace with an inset wood burning stove, while the kitchen/dining room has a central kitchen island, Quartz worktops and integrated appliances. The rear garden has a raised terrace area and a lawn.