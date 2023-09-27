In photos: this four-bedroom detached bungalow in Hassocks has accepted planning for a loft extension
The property in Mackie Avenue has a guide price of £800,000 and is being sold by Leaders – Horsham.
It has three double bedrooms with an en-suite and shower to the main bedroom. There is another single bedroom, plus a family bathroom with a separate shower and bath.
The home is available to view on Zoopla now.
To the rear of the property is a modern open plan living space, which includes the kitchen with some built in appliances and access to the large garden. The home also has a snug area with access directly from the living space, as well as a separate utility room.
Outside is a garage and off-street parking for two cars. The rear garden features an office cabin with electricity and the property is in a quiet street. The home is also within walking distance to Hassocks railway station.