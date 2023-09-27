BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

In photos: this four-bedroom detached bungalow in Hassocks has accepted planning for a loft extension

A fantastic four-bedroom detached bungalow in Hassocks has come onto the market with accepted planning for a two-bedroom loft extension.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST

The property in Mackie Avenue has a guide price of £800,000 and is being sold by Leaders – Horsham.

It has three double bedrooms with an en-suite and shower to the main bedroom. There is another single bedroom, plus a family bathroom with a separate shower and bath.

The home is available to view on Zoopla now.

To the rear of the property is a modern open plan living space, which includes the kitchen with some built in appliances and access to the large garden. The home also has a snug area with access directly from the living space, as well as a separate utility room.

Outside is a garage and off-street parking for two cars. The rear garden features an office cabin with electricity and the property is in a quiet street. The home is also within walking distance to Hassocks railway station.

The beautiful four-bedroom detached bungalow is in Mackie Avenue in Hassocks

1. Mackie Avenue

The beautiful four-bedroom detached bungalow is in Mackie Avenue in Hassocks Photo: Leaders – Horsham

There is an en-suite with shower to the main bedroom

2. En suite

There is an en-suite with shower to the main bedroom Photo: Leaders – Horsham

There are three double bedrooms, plus a further single bedroom

3. Bedroom

There are three double bedrooms, plus a further single bedroom Photo: Leaders – Horsham

4. Bedroom

Photo: Leaders – Horsham

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HassocksHorshamZoopla