A fantastic four-bedroom detached bungalow in Hassocks has come onto the market with accepted planning for a two-bedroom loft extension.

The property in Mackie Avenue has a guide price of £800,000 and is being sold by Leaders – Horsham.

It has three double bedrooms with an en-suite and shower to the main bedroom. There is another single bedroom, plus a family bathroom with a separate shower and bath.

The home is available to view on Zoopla now.

To the rear of the property is a modern open plan living space, which includes the kitchen with some built in appliances and access to the large garden. The home also has a snug area with access directly from the living space, as well as a separate utility room.

Outside is a garage and off-street parking for two cars. The rear garden features an office cabin with electricity and the property is in a quiet street. The home is also within walking distance to Hassocks railway station.

1 . Mackie Avenue The beautiful four-bedroom detached bungalow is in Mackie Avenue in Hassocks Photo: Leaders – Horsham

2 . En suite There is an en-suite with shower to the main bedroom Photo: Leaders – Horsham

3 . Bedroom There are three double bedrooms, plus a further single bedroom Photo: Leaders – Horsham

