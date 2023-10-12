A converted church is on the market for £725,000 in Hurstpierpoint.

The property, which can be viewed at www.rightmove.co.uk, is in Cuckfield Road and offers double height living space.

The freehold home is being sold by Oakley Property, Lewes, and has been finished to a high standard throughout with three double bedrooms.

A spokesperson said: “Originally acquired in 1925 the Diocese opened St Luke’s Church. The tall ceilings and open space meant it was the perfect environment for peaceful reflection. Nearly 100 years later the building has been skilfully and carefully restored to create a truly unique residential home.”

Inside, the home has a large reception hall with a handmade oak staircase leading up to the first floor. The living space is on the ground floor and boasts original high level stained glass windows. Large bi-folding doors open from this room onto an enclosed patio garden. The ground floor living space also features a contemporary kitchen with a breakfast bar area, as well as stone work tops and integrated appliances. There is a utility room nearby with space and plumbing for laundry facilities.

The home has a principal bedroom and en-suite shower room on the ground floor. Upstairs there is a family bathroom and two more bedrooms, one of which has a large picture window that overlooks the living space.

A spokesperson said: “The attention to detail and volume of the living space means that this property must be viewed to be appreciated.”

Hurstpierpoint has an array of local shops, boutiques, and traditional pubs and is surrounded by green hills and footpaths.

Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes

Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes

Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes

Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes