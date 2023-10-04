BREAKING
In photos: this impressive five-bed home in Haywards Heath was built in 2017

A spacious five-bed home built in 2017 is on the market in Haywards Heath for a guide price of £1,100,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST

The detached house in Southern View is being sold by Henry Adams – Haywards Heath and people can view it on www.zoopla.co.uk.

The freehold property was built by Crest Nicholson, measures approximately 3,050 square feet and has three floors.

It boasts a beautiful entrance hall with doors leading to a dual aspect home office/playroom. The large living room features a fireplace with a wood-burning stove. The staircase leads to the lower ground floor with a hallway and doors. These lead to a utility room, a shower room with WC, a storage cupboard and a guest bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and French doors to a garden.

From the hallway there are doors that lead to an open plan reception area, which includes a spacious family room with French doors to the garden. The kitchen/dining room also has French doors that lead to the garden, as well as Quartz worktops, a large kitchen island and integrated Bosch appliances.

The first floor features four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The main bedroom suite has a Juliet balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room. Bedroom two has a Juliet balcony too with an en-suite shower room. There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is off-road parking with access to a double garage. At the rear of the home is a landscaped garden with a large terrace area.

