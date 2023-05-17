The oldest home in an ancient village near the West Sussex border has come onto the market.

Award-winning Surrey estate agents Power Bespoke are looking after the sale of the home, which has a guide price of £550,000.

Jenny Owen, of Jenny Owen Property Marketing, said: “An incredibly rare and idyllic 15th Century Cottage in the historic village of Charlwood in Surrey has come onto the market. The opportunity to live in a truly historic home is unusual and well worth talking about.

“Highwaymen still roamed the local area when this Grade II listed cottage was built in 1402. At the time the success of the local iron industry meant that Charlwood went through a period of prosperity leading to a Middles Ages construction boom. That building work explains why the parish now has more listed buildings and features than any other village in Surrey, including a Grade I listed church which dates back to 1080.”

She said the cottage has been beautifully restored by its current owner and features a timber-framed facade, exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace.

The owner said: “When I first saw this cottage I knew I wanted to call it home. I’ve loved living in a piece of history. You feel that you’re the custodian and that’s been an absolute privilege.”

Power Bespoke director Simon Male is dealing with all enquiries. Email [email protected] Find out more at powerbespoke.co.uk.

The home offers: two reception rooms, a fully fitted kitchen, a main bedroom with a crown posted ceiling, a second bedroom and a family bathroom. Outside, there are east facing gardens and a timber carport providing gated off-road parking.

1 . Charlwood A rare 15th century cottage in Charlwood, Surrey, has come onto the market for £550,000 Photo: Power Bespoke

