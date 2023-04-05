A four-bed detached house is the most expensive property for sale in Worthing today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The home in Tamarisk Way, Ferring, has a guide price of £1,500,000 and is for sale by Michael Jones & Co.

The freehold property offers: architect designed open-plan living, four double bedrooms, four bathrooms, a desirable village location close to the sea shore, field views, an integral garage and car charger, and historic natural pond and flint wall.

A Michael Jones & Co. spokesperson said: “Located in the ever-popular coastal Ferring Village the property is moments from the seashore and within close proximity to the village centre.”

See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

