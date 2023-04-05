A five-bed detached house is the most expensive house for sale in Hastings today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The home in Gilbert Road, St. Leonards-On-Sea, has a guide price of £1,200,000 and is for sale by Just Property.

The freehold home, a detached Victorian villa, offers: five bedrooms, a substantial open plan kitchen/dining/family room, a wonderful sitting room with a wood burner, original ornate detailing, a staircase, a detached garden office/studio and a driveway with parking.

It is designed by the renowned Frank Humphreys.

A spokesperson said: “The current owners have renovated and re-modelled the house to a high standard during their ownership and have created an exquisite family home arranged over three floors.”

People can see the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

