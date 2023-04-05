A six-bed detached house is the most expensive property for sale in Crawley today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house in Church Road, Worth, Crawley, has a guide price of £1,250,000 and is for sale by Connells – Crawley.

The Grade II listed cottage is freehold and offers: about 1.2 Acres of Land, stunning grounds and views, a prime yet quiet location, a self-contained annex, garages for four cars and a workshop, a driveway for multiple vehicles and a large cellar.

A Connells – Crawley spokesperson said: “Being over 4250 square feet in size the possibilities are endless as to how you wish to arrange your accommodation here.” Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

