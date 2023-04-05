Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Lindfield Place is a Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the 17th centuryLindfield Place is a Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the 17th century
Lindfield Place is a Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the 17th century

In photos: this is the most expensive property for sale in Haywards Heath today, according to Zoopla

A Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the mid-17th century is up for sale in Lindfield.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Dec 2022, 16:26 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Lindfield Place in the High Street is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield and offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and five receptions.

It is the most expensive property for sale in Haywards Heath today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house costs £3,850,000 and is arranged over three floors together with a cellar. It also offers more than 6,000 square feet of accommodation. The grounds have a detached coach house and a one-bedroom self-contained first floor apartment too.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats£251,908.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Lindfield Place has extensive gardens and grounds totalling about 1.6 acres

1. Lindfield Place

Lindfield Place has extensive gardens and grounds totalling about 1.6 acres Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

