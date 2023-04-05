In photos: this is the most expensive property for sale in Haywards Heath today, according to Zoopla
A Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the mid-17th century is up for sale in Lindfield.
Lindfield Place in the High Street is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield and offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and five receptions.
It is the most expensive property for sale in Haywards Heath today, according to zoopla.co.uk.
The house costs £3,850,000 and is arranged over three floors together with a cellar. It also offers more than 6,000 square feet of accommodation. The grounds have a detached coach house and a one-bedroom self-contained first floor apartment too.
According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats£251,908.
