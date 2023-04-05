A Grade II* listed village house that is believed to date from the mid-17th century is up for sale in Lindfield.

Lindfield Place in the High Street is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield and offers eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and five receptions.

It is the most expensive property for sale in Haywards Heath today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house costs £3,850,000 and is arranged over three floors together with a cellar. It also offers more than 6,000 square feet of accommodation. The grounds have a detached coach house and a one-bedroom self-contained first floor apartment too.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats£251,908.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Lindfield Place Lindfield Place has extensive gardens and grounds totalling about 1.6 acres Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2 . Entertaining The home has plenty of areas for both formal and informal entertaining Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3 . Tennis court There is an orchard, walled swimming pool and tennis court Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4 . Outside Lindfield Place has extensive gardens and grounds totalling about 1.6 acres Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield