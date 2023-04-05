A four-bed detached house is the most expensive property for sale in Lewes today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house in Gundreda Road has a guide price of £1,750,000 and is for sale by Strutt & Parker – Lewes.

The freehold property offers: an impressive kitchen/dining room, a large drawing room and feature fireplace, four double bedrooms – one with en suite bathroom, a large rear garden, off street parking, and a front garden with paved pathways.

A spokesperson said: “The house has an Arts and Crafts feel and with many original features. Totally re-furbished in 2022, the period feel of the house has been carefully maintained, whilst being insulated to a high standard.”

Find out more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682. The average sold prices of different property types in the South East England are: detached £762,474; semi-detached £459,904; terraced £371,259 and flats £251,908.

