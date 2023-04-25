A five-bedroom family home in Ardingly is on the market for the first time in over 25 years.

Kitfield Cottage, sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is believed to have been built in the 1930s and has a guide price of £1,500,000.

The home on Church Lane is freehold and offers: a hallway with a turned wooden staircase, a double-aspect sitting room, a triple-aspect formal drawing room, a formal dining room, a large terrace, a kitchen with fitted units, a utility room and a separate airing room off the kitchen. A downstairs cloakroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor there is: a large double aspect principal bedroom, a double aspect good-sized bedroom, three further bedrooms and two family-sized bathrooms.

Kitfield Cottage is in a private rural lane and entrance is via an electric gate. There is parking space for several cars, a large, hard tennis court and a large double garage block with two garden storage rooms.

