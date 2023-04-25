Edit Account-Sign Out
Kitfield Cottage is believed to have been built in the 1930s

In photos: this £1.5m family house in Ardingly is on the market for the first time in 25 years

A five-bedroom family home in Ardingly is on the market for the first time in over 25 years.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST

Kitfield Cottage, sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is believed to have been built in the 1930s and has a guide price of £1,500,000.

The home on Church Lane is freehold and offers: a hallway with a turned wooden staircase, a double-aspect sitting room, a triple-aspect formal drawing room, a formal dining room, a large terrace, a kitchen with fitted units, a utility room and a separate airing room off the kitchen. A downstairs cloakroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor there is: a large double aspect principal bedroom, a double aspect good-sized bedroom, three further bedrooms and two family-sized bathrooms.

Kitfield Cottage is in a private rural lane and entrance is via an electric gate. There is parking space for several cars, a large, hard tennis court and a large double garage block with two garden storage rooms.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

A double aspect sitting room is currently used as a study

1. Study

A double aspect sitting room is currently used as a study Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The gardens and grounds extend to just over an acre with formal and informal areas

2. Gardens

The gardens and grounds extend to just over an acre with formal and informal areas Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

A double aspect bedroom is currently used as a home office

3. Hpome

A double aspect bedroom is currently used as a home office Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

The formal drawing room has a large bay window and a fireplace

4. Drawing

The formal drawing room has a large bay window and a fireplace Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

