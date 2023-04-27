Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: This £3.1m house in Ditchling has an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room

A beautiful six-bed detached house is on the market in the sought after village of Ditchling.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Feb 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

The freehold property is in Underhill Lane and features an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room, as well as two to three acres of land.

The house costs £3,100,000 and is being sold through Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill.

The property also boasts a drawing room, a study/office, two kitchens and a sitting room. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

The house is set on two to three acres of land

1. Underhill Lane

The house is set on two to three acres of land Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

The house is set on two to three acres of land

2. Garden

The house is set on two to three acres of land Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

The property has six bedrooms with en suites

3. Bedroom

The property has six bedrooms with en suites Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

The property has six bedrooms with en suites

4. Bedroom

The property has six bedrooms with en suites Photo: Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill

