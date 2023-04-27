In photos: This £3.1m house in Ditchling has an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room
A beautiful six-bed detached house is on the market in the sought after village of Ditchling.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Feb 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST
The freehold property is in Underhill Lane and features an indoor swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi room, as well as two to three acres of land.
The house costs £3,100,000 and is being sold through Fox & Sons – Burgess Hill.
The property also boasts a drawing room, a study/office, two kitchens and a sitting room. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.
