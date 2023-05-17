Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this secluded five-bed country house has formal gardens on the outskirts of a West Sussex village

A secluded country house in Hurstpierpoint has come onto the market for £1,900,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 13:31 BST

The five-bed property in Langton Lane has a paddock, formal gardens and mature trees.

Box House Farm also offers: a heated swimming pool, a pool house, a separate outbuilding and a double garage with a room above. It also has: an entrance hall with exposed beams, a triple aspect drawing room, a sitting room, a cellar, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room with oak units, a dining room and a utility room. The original part of the house dates to the 15th century.

On the first floor is a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk in wardrobe. There are two further bedrooms a family bathroom and an airing cupboard. On the second floor are two more bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, plus a loft room.

Box House Farm is set in a quiet lane on the outskirts of Hurstpierpoint and is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield. Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

The secluded property has a paddock, formal gardens, mature trees and a large lawned area

1. Box House Farm

The secluded property has a paddock, formal gardens, mature trees and a large lawned area Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

On the first floor is a superb principal bedroom, plus two further bedrooms

2. Bedroom

On the first floor is a superb principal bedroom, plus two further bedrooms Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

An en suite bathroom

3. En suite

An en suite bathroom Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

On the first floor is a superb principal bedroom, plus two further bedrooms

4. Bedroom

On the first floor is a superb principal bedroom, plus two further bedrooms Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

