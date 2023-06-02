A seven-bed country house of special architectural importance is up for sale in Lindfield.

Sunte House, which dates from the late 17th century, is on the market through Jackson-Stops Lindfield and is Grade II listed.

It has later brick Victorian extensions to the west and north and is timber framed with brick facings, quoins, string courses and five bays on both principal faces.

The home offers more than 7,200 square feet of total floor space over three floors, with around 644 square feet of cellar.

The ground floor has a 31-foot kitchen/breakfast room, a garden hall, a utility room and a cloakroom, as well as access to a large cellar and wine store. The entrance hall features a sweeping staircase to a galleried landing on the first floor. The home also has a library, a principal bedroom suite (bedroom, bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe), three further suites (each being a double bedroom and a bathroom), two more bedrooms, a family bathroom, a study and a family/games room.

Outside there are two private landscaped entrance drives and a wide turning circle. Mature gardens surround the house and there are lawns, paved seating areas, a walled kitchen garden, a formal flower garden, and a secret garden behind a Grade II listed wall and outbuilding.

The grounds also feature an all-weather tennis court, two greenhouses, an oak-framed dining shelter with a barbecue, a small orchard, and a former 19th century carriage building, which is now a garage for three cars. To the rear of the house is a two-bedroom cottage and a range of farm buildings. To the east of the house is an ornamental pond and a ‘Monet-style’ bridge.

Sunte House has been under the same ownership for almost four decades so this is a rare opportunity to purchase the home. The previous owner was a highly respected plantsman so the grounds have many rare trees, shrubs and other plants

1 . Sunte House Sunte House is a period property with high ceilings, well proportioned rooms, period features and huge sash windows with sweeping views of the garden and grounds Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

