The property has an 'in and out' driveway that offers ample parking and a garage

In pictures: a substantial five bedroom detached house for £1.5m in East Grinstead

A detached family house with five bedrooms has just come onto the market in East Grinstead.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The £1.5m home in Sandy Lane is being sold by Garnham H Bewley and offers: a master suite, a kitchen/living room, three reception rooms, a utilty room and study, and an ‘in and out’ driveway.

The property is nestled in a sought after private road and has ample parking and a garage.

The rear garden is mainly enclosed by a fence with a patio area. See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

1. Stairs

The front door leads to an entrance hall with stairs leading to the first floor and access to the downstairs cloakroom

Photo: Garnham H Bewley

2. Versatile

The accommodation boasts a versatile living space

Photo: Garnham H Bewley

3. First floor

The first floor has a landing with a window to the front aspect

Photo: Garnham H Bewley

4. Garden

The home has a lawned garden with a range of mature shrubs and borders

Photo: Garnham H Bewley

