In pictures: a substantial five bedroom detached house for £1.5m in East Grinstead
A detached family house with five bedrooms has just come onto the market in East Grinstead.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
The £1.5m home in Sandy Lane is being sold by Garnham H Bewley and offers: a master suite, a kitchen/living room, three reception rooms, a utilty room and study, and an ‘in and out’ driveway.
The property is nestled in a sought after private road and has ample parking and a garage.
The rear garden is mainly enclosed by a fence with a patio area. See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.
