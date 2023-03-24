In pictures: 'Arts and crafts' property with stunning garden on the market in Sussex
An 'Arts and Crafts' character property with a stunning garden has gone on the market in Sussex.
The four-bedroom property – in Sandy Lane, Crawley Down – dates from the 1900s.
It provides a superb family home with versatile accommodation arranged over three floors.
Outside there is a large paved patio area which is ideal for outside entertaining and al-fresco dining. There is also a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden.
The property is on sale through agents Purple Bricks, priced at £850,000.
Page 1 of 3