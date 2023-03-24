Edit Account-Sign Out
This arts and crafts character property is on the market in Sussex for £850,000.

In pictures: 'Arts and crafts' property with stunning garden on the market in Sussex

An 'Arts and Crafts' character property with a stunning garden has gone on the market in Sussex.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

The four-bedroom property – in Sandy Lane, Crawley Down – dates from the 1900s.

It provides a superb family home with versatile accommodation arranged over three floors.

Outside there is a large paved patio area which is ideal for outside entertaining and al-fresco dining. There is also a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden.

The property is on sale through agents Purple Bricks, priced at £850,000.

There is an open plan through lounge-dining room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in.

1. Arts and crafts character property

There is an open plan through lounge-dining room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in. Photo: Contributed

There is a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden with further area ideal for sitting and relaxing.

2. Arts and crafts character property

There is a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden with further area ideal for sitting and relaxing. Photo: Contributed

There is plenty of parking space with a two and a half bay car barn

3. Arts and crafts character property

There is plenty of parking space with a two and a half bay car barn Photo: Contributed

The beautifully fitted kitchen has an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces, integrated appliances and appliance space. There is a separate utility room.

4. Arts and crafts character property

The beautifully fitted kitchen has an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces, integrated appliances and appliance space. There is a separate utility room. Photo: Contributed

