In Pictures: ‘Attractive’ four-bed Eastbourne home up for sale for £749,950

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £749,950.

The listing states: “An attractive four bedroom detached house boasting two detached double garages set within approximately half an acre of secluded grounds and gardens in the much sought after Willingdon area.

"This exceptional property is set well back from the road and is accessed via electric metal gates which lead to a long sweeping driveway. This delightful property enjoys an elevated position with distant views across towards Heathfield, Hastings and Butts Brow.

"Accommodation comprises spacious entrance hall, modern kitchen with range of matching wall and base units along with area of work surface, pleasant sitting room with log burner, dining room, ground floor study/fourth bedroom, ground floor bathroom with suite comprising panelled corner bath with shower above, wash hand basin and low level wc, first floor landing, three good size bedrooms and a separate wc.

"A particular feature is the secluded extensive gardens and grounds principally laid to lawn with a variety of plants, shrubs and trees. The property has the unique benefit of having two separate detached double garages, one of which previously had planning permission to create a self contained annexe. Additional benefits include double glazing, gas central heating and the additional benefit of solar panels.

"An internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the many merits of this fine property.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

