In Pictures: Chalet-style home with 'spacious garage and delightful gardens' for sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £700,000.

The listing states: “A well presented and much improved four bedroomed detached chalet style home, located in the desirable Ratton area.

"The property provides generously proportioned living accommodation and is considered to be in very good decorative order having the benefit of gas fired central heating and double glazed windows.

"Features include a conservatory, reception hall, double aspect sitting room, fitted kitchen/dining room, two ground floor bedrooms, ground floor shower room, two first floor bedrooms and a first floor bathroom.

"Outside there is a spacious garage with utility room to rear, driveway parking and delightful established gardens.”

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.

Upper Ratton Drive, Ratton, Eastbourne

