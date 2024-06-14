In Pictures: ‘Charming home ideal for family use’ on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £560,000

The listing states: “Retaining fine period detail including a number of attractive fireplaces and staircase.

"The accommodation has been substantially improved over the years and now affords a charming home ideal for family use.

Available with no onward chain.

"Vicarage Road is one of the particularly sought after roads of Old Town close to Gildredge Park and well served by a range of popular Old Town schools.

"With scenic downland countryside to the west Old Town offers good shopping facilities and easy access to the west side of the town and the main shopping thoroughfare.

"Sporting facilities in the Eastbourne area include three principal golf courses and one of the largest sailing marinas on the south coast.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

1 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla