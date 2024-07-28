In Pictures: ‘Deceptively spacious’ three bedroom house on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £635,000.

The listing states: “An opportunity to purchase this well presented and deceptively spacious three double bedroomed town house with landscaped southerly garden, situated in the favoured Meads area of Eastbourne.

"This spacious accommodation has been improved by the present owners and affords luxury re-fitted kitchen/dining room, modern en-suite shower room and guest bathroom and is considered to be in excellent decorative order throughout.

"Additional features include gas fired central heating with new radiators installed throughout, upvc double glazing, the rear garden is beautifully landscaped with a southerly aspect there is also an integral garage driveway parking for two vehicles."

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.

1 . Fitzgerald Close, Eastbourne Fitzgerald Close, EastbournePhoto: Zoopla

