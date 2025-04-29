In Pictures: Eastbourne home ‘commanding glorious views over scenic downland countryside’ for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £540,000.

The listing states: “Commanding glorious views over Old Town to scenic downland countryside - An immaculately presented detached house within this elevated and highly sought after Old Town location.

"The property has been substantially and tastefully improved in recent years and now provides a delightful home. An internal inspection will convey its particularly high merit. We are advised there is the prospect of an early completion date.

"Cobbold Avenue is enviably located in the popular residential area of Old Town and particularly well placed for Cavendish School and the other popular schools of Old Town. There are a range of local shopping facilities and the scenic downland countryside of the South Downs National Park is just to the west of Old Town.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

