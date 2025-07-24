In Pictures: Eastbourne home listed for sale for £1,250,000

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,250,000.

The listing states: “Enviably situated in Summerdown backing onto the Royal Eastbourne golf course, enjoying far reaching views over the town to the sea .

“A remarkably spacious four-bedroom detached house set within a double width plot having secluded south facing gardens of good size, double garage and extensive parking.

"Greenacres provides an outstanding opportunity to acquire a substantial detached residence located in a peaceful residential position adjacent to the South Downs, within the highly sought after Summerdown area.

"Although in need of general internal updating, the property provides excellent potential to create a superb family home with scope to extend further if required, subject to any necessary consents being obtained.

"The extensive and versatile ground floor accommodation provides three spacious individual reception rooms including the 25' x 15' triple aspect drawing room in addition to a study, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility room and a ground floor double bedroom with adjacent shower room.

"The generous first floor accommodation provides three large double bedrooms including the 17'4 x 15' double aspect master bedroom enjoying far reaching views over the town towards the sea.

"Rarely do properties of this calibre become available, an early inspection is therefore most highly recommended by the vendor's sole agent as above.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie and Tarrant.

1 . Fairway Close, Eastbourne Fairway Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Fairway Close, Eastbourne Fairway Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Fairway Close, Eastbourne Fairway Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla