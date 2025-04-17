In Pictures: Eastbourne home ‘steeped in Victorian character’ listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,250,000

The listing states: “Built in the late 1800s and proudly facing Devonshire Park Tennis Centre, it is a fine example of Eastbourne's Victorian architecture. Behind its handsome façade, is a home that has preserved its period integrity - from soaring ceilings and intricate cornicing to grand marble fireplaces that echo the elegance of its origins.

"While the heart of the home remains steeped in Victorian character, thoughtful updates bring ease to everyday living. A significant renovation in 2014 saw new roof, windows and a full interior refresh, including both kitchens and bathrooms.

"More recently, the front elevation has been carefully repaired and redecorated in spring 2025, ensuring a wow-factor first impression.

"Austere and imposing, rising up over five storeys, steps lead up to the black front door, which opens onto the first floor, into an equally impressive entrance hall, with its lofty ceiling height setting the scene for the rooms awaiting beyond. Minimal décor with soft greys and muted whites adds a sense of calm.

"Freshen up in the cloakroom with wash basin and WC before stepping through the glazed doors into the airy reception hall, where ahead the handsome original staircase begins its journey connecting each of the five levels of this incredible home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Bees Homes.

