In Pictures: Eastbourne home with ‘delightful mature southerly facing gardens’ listed for sale

On the listing is states that the owners are looking for offers of £675,000

The listing states: “A beautifully appointed detached residence of individual design with four double bedrooms enjoying a wonderful aspect over the delightful mature southerly facing gardens and a copse beyond providing a park-like setting.

"The house has been the subject of considerable improvement by the present owners including a ground floor extension and loft conversion. The accommodation includes a pleasant dual aspect sitting room with casement doors opening onto the patio with a southerly rear garden beyond.

"The modern kitchen is well appointed and has a comprehensive range of matching wall and base units with quartz work tops and a variety of integrated appliances including an under counter fridge and freezer, dishwasher, washing machine and a convenient breakfast bar.

"The kitchen leads into the extended dining/family room which fully exploits the delightful gardens views.

"There are two bedrooms, a study/occasional bedroom and luxuriously appointed bathroom with free standing bath and oversized walk-in shower cubicle on the first floor, with two further double bedrooms on the second floor.

"There is ample off road parking in addition to the garage at the front of the house which is set well back from the road. Other benefits include gas central heating and sealed unit double glazed windows.

"Located in the favoured West Hampden Park area, schools catering for most age groups are in the vicinity, whilst Hampden Park centre and railway station are less than one mile distant."

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

