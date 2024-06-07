In Pictures: Eastbourne house part of ‘exclusive development’ for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £650,000

The listing states: “Forming part of the exclusive All Saints development situated adjacent to Meads seafront - A remarkably spacious and beautifully appointed two bedroom ground floor apartment enjoying direct access onto a private south facing patio and the superb maintained communal gardens beyond.

"Arranged on the ground floor of this magnificent purpose built development completed in recent years by Berkeley Homes, the apartment provides one of the most spacious two bedroom designs featuring a spacious reception hall/study area, a 24'8 x 12'8 double aspect living room enjoying access onto the private patio and a superbly appointed separate open plan 14'8 x 11'4 kitchen/dining room featuring polished stone worktops and a range of integrated appliances.

“The 16' x 11' master bedroom has the benefit of a separate fitted dressing area with built in wardrobes and a spacious luxuriously appointed ensuite shower room/wc.

"The second spacious double bedroom also features built in wardrobe cupboards and is served by a further luxuriously appointed spacious bathroom/wc.

"Further benefits include under-floor gas fired central heating and double glazed windows with plantation style shutters. Externally the development features beautifully maintained park-like gardens and grounds providing a wonderful setting and the apartment benefits from two private car parking spaces, including an under-ground secured car parking bay.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie and Tarrant.

