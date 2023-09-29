BREAKING
In pictures: Eastbourne house with pool listed for sale with guide price of £1.1 million

A home in Eastbourne with a swimming pool has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,100,000 – here is what it looks like inside.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST

The four-bed detached house in Compton Drive was listed for sale on Zoopla on Thursday, September 28.

On the listing it says: “Backing directly onto the Royal Eastbourne Golf Course and commanding truly exceptional views, [this is] a beautifully appointed detached residence set within secluded south westerly-facing gardens in the highly sought-after Summerdown area of Eastbourne.”

The property has two reception rooms, four bathrooms, a conservatory and a terrace.

The listing continues: “Of particular note is the large heated swimming pool which enjoys excellent privacy from neighbouring properties.

"There is ample off-road parking in addition to the double garage to the front.

"An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the merits of this outstanding family home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

