In pictures: Eastbourne house with swimming pool listed for sale with guide price of £950,000

Have a look inside this house in Eastbourne with a swimming pool that has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £950,000.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:38 BST

The property in Ratton Drive was listed on Zoopla on September 19.

On the listing it says: “Taylor Engley are delighted to offer to the market this attractive four-bedroomed detached Sussex-style home, located in the highly-desirable Ratton area.

"The property is situated in one of Eastbourne's most sought-after roads and enjoys a delightful established garden setting.

"Although requiring modernisation, this spacious home is considered to offer much potential and would make a wonderful family home. Features include an extended sitting room, separate dining room, study, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, four bedrooms – one with en-suite – and a family bathroom. Outside the mature gardens include a swimming pool and spacious driveway parking.”

