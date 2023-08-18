BREAKING
In pictures: Eastbourne penthouse with stunning sea views listed for sale

A top-floor flat on Eastbourne seafront has been listed for sale for £700,000.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:27 BST

The penthouse in Grand Parade, which has two double bedrooms with en suites, was listed on Zoopla on August 17.

The property has a garage, storage room and a passenger lift with special direct access straight into the penthouse.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “The property enjoys a prime location directly on Eastbourne seafront, between the famous Victorian pier and the bandstand. Penthouse apartments on the seafront are rarely available, especially ones on the left-hand side of a block which benefits from additional views and sunshine.”

The property has been listed with the help of Home Sweet Home.

Grand Parade, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Grand Parade, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Grand Parade, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Grand Parade, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

