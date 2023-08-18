In pictures: Eastbourne penthouse with stunning sea views listed for sale
The penthouse in Grand Parade, which has two double bedrooms with en suites, was listed on Zoopla on August 17.
The property has a garage, storage room and a passenger lift with special direct access straight into the penthouse.
On the Zoopla listing it says: “The property enjoys a prime location directly on Eastbourne seafront, between the famous Victorian pier and the bandstand. Penthouse apartments on the seafront are rarely available, especially ones on the left-hand side of a block which benefits from additional views and sunshine.”
The property has been listed with the help of Home Sweet Home.