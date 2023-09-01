BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

In pictures: Eastbourne town centre flat to go to auction with a guide price of £85,000-£100,000

A flat in Eastbourne town centre is set to go to auction with a guide price of £85,000-£100,000.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:28 BST

The one-bedroom flat in Susans Road, by Seaside Road, will go to auction on September 27, according to its Zoopla listing.

On the listing it says: “[This is] a spacious and well-presented one-bedroom top-floor flat, situated within a five-minute walk to [a] popular shopping centre, railway station and multiple bars and restaurants.

"Located in Eastbourne’s immediate town centre, the flat benefits from a double bedroom, refitted open plan kitchen, modern shower room and electric heating, all accessed via a communal entrance hall with door entry phone system.”

The property has been listed with the help of Lextons Auctions.

Susans Road, Eastbourne

1. Susans Road, Eastbourne

Susans Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Susans Road, Eastbourne

2. Susans Road, Eastbourne

Susans Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Susans Road, Eastbourne

3. Susans Road, Eastbourne

Susans Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Susans Road, Eastbourne

4. Susans Road, Eastbourne

Susans Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla