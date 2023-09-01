In pictures: Eastbourne town centre flat to go to auction with a guide price of £85,000-£100,000
The one-bedroom flat in Susans Road, by Seaside Road, will go to auction on September 27, according to its Zoopla listing.
On the listing it says: “[This is] a spacious and well-presented one-bedroom top-floor flat, situated within a five-minute walk to [a] popular shopping centre, railway station and multiple bars and restaurants.
"Located in Eastbourne’s immediate town centre, the flat benefits from a double bedroom, refitted open plan kitchen, modern shower room and electric heating, all accessed via a communal entrance hall with door entry phone system.”
The property has been listed with the help of Lextons Auctions.