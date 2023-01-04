Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This detached property has been significantly extended over the years to maximise the living space

In pictures: five-bedroom detached home in Balcombe village has been improved and extended

A charming five-bedroom detached home is for sale in Balcombe village through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

Foxwells is on the market for £1,200,000 and boasts a large garden, as well as a location that is less than half a mile from the railway station.

The freehold property has been improved and extended over the years to maximise its living space and it has a spacious and modernised kitchen/breakfast room with a range of shaker-style units.

See the property on zoopla.co.uk.

1. Bathroom

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, two with modern en suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

2. Bedrooms

There are five bedrooms on the first floor.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

3. Bathroom

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, two with modern en suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms

There are five bedrooms on the first floor.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4