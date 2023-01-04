In pictures: five-bedroom detached home in Balcombe village has been improved and extended
A charming five-bedroom detached home is for sale in Balcombe village through Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Foxwells is on the market for £1,200,000 and boasts a large garden, as well as a location that is less than half a mile from the railway station.
The freehold property has been improved and extended over the years to maximise its living space and it has a spacious and modernised kitchen/breakfast room with a range of shaker-style units.
See the property on zoopla.co.uk.
