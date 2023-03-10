In pictures: Five-bedroom detached house in Horsham with stunning spa, top of the range hot tub and sauna
A five-bedroom detached house with a spa, top of the range hot tub and sauna has gone on the market in Horsham.
The property – in Pondtail Road – is on sale through estate agents Henry Adams with a guide price of £1,100,000.
As well as five bedrooms, the house has a parquet-floored hallway, two bathrooms, a sitting room, study, family room and a high-specification kitchen.
Outside there is a patio area and a multifunctional studio with contemporary shower room leading through to the spa area, enjoying a top of the range Niagara hot tub with infra-red sauna.
To the front of the property is a spacious driveway which has parking for several vehicles. The secluded rear garden is bordered with mature treeline and shrubs and primarily laid to lawn with a large patio space ideal for alfresco dining in the summer months.
