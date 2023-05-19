In pictures: Five-bedroom Sussex family home with pool, games room, gym and cinema room listed for sale

A five-bedroom family home in Sussex which boasts a swimming pool, games room, gym and cinema room has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The property in Arlington Road East, Hailsham, East Sussex, has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £880,000.

On the listing it says: “[This is] an extended and immaculately presented five-bedroom detached house with annexe potential and swimming pool situated within close proximity of Abbots Wood.

"High Barn affords spacious and flexible accommodation. The ground floor has up to six reception rooms. Features of particular note include the 22' kitchen/breakfast room whilst a summer room, garden room and games room overlook and provide access to the southerly garden.

"A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the size and the character of this delightful home. There is no onward chain.”

The property was listed on Zoopla with Rager and Roberts on Tuesday, May 16.

