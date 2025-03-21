In Pictures: Four bedroom Eastbourne home listed for sale for £750,000

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £750,000

The listing states: “The elegantly appointed accommodation has been substantially improved over recent years to provide an exceptionally fine family home with potential for further accommodation in the lower ground floor space which has access to the garden.

"Only an internal inspection will convey the exceptionally high merit of this impressive home.

"The property is situated within easy reach of Eastbourne's town centre yet adjacent to open countryside at the rear.

“There are a range of local popular local schools and the town centre offers excellent shopping amenities, theatres and one of the finest Victorian seafronts on the south coast."

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

1 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Kings Drive, Eastbourne Kings Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla