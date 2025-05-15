In Pictures: Four-bedroom home in Eastbourne offering ‘elegant living’ listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £995,000.

The listing states: “A beautifully presented and recently renovated four-bedroom detached property offering elegant living in one of Eastbourne's most desirable locations, just moments from the stunning South Downs.

"This delightful property is tucked away within the exclusive and private Old Ratton Estate and has undergone extensive improvements in recent years.

"Accommodation comprises an entrance porch leading to a spacious and welcoming reception hall. The generous sitting room features an inviting open fireplace, while the separate dining room and charming garden room offer ideal spaces for entertaining or relaxing with views over the garden.

"At the heart of the home is a modern kitchen/breakfast room, thoughtfully designed with both function and style in mind. A utility room and separate boot room add further practicality to the layout.

"There are two bedrooms upstairs and two on the ground floor, making this home adaptable for families or those seeking single level living.

“Three of the four bedrooms benefit from luxurious en-suite shower rooms, and two additional downstairs wc's provide added convenience.

"Outside, the property enjoys beautifully maintained gardens to both the front and rear, offering privacy and space to enjoy the outdoors. A private driveway provides ample parking and leads to an integral garage.

"The property has been rewired, replumbed and had new aluminium windows throughout in addition to new carpets and attractive restored wooden parquet flooring on the ground floor.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

