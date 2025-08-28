In Pictures: Four bedroom home in village near Eastbourne listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £640,000.

The listing states: “Forming part of a select residential close in Willingdon Village - A remarkably spacious four bedroom detached house of individual design set within delightful mature gardens of good size with an attached brick built double garage and further off-road parking.

"The property affords bright and generously proportioned family accommodation comprising two individual reception rooms including the 26'4 x 14'4 double aspect living room, together with a ground floor shower room/wc, well fitted spacious kitchen/breakfast room and separate utility room.

"The first floor accommodation provides four double bedrooms including the master bedroom with built in wardrobe cupboards and an ensuite shower room/wc.

"Offered with no onward chain, an early inspection is most highly recommended.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie & Tarrant.

1 . Wealden Park, Willingdon Wealden Park, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla

2 . Wealden Park, Willingdon Wealden Park, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla

3 . Wealden Park, Willingdon Wealden Park, Willingdon Photo: Zoopla