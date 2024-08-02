In Pictures: Four bedroom house in Old Town's 'most sought after roads' for sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers £749,950.

The listing states: “Eastbourne Property Shop offer to the market this four bedroom detached family house located within one of Old Town's most sought after roads.

"The property has been extensively improved by the present owners and now affords a magnificent kitchen/dining/family room with bi-folding doors to the garden. The Property offers 3/4 bedrooms, a modern fitted family bathroom and three reception rooms.

"There is also a downstairs wc, and a utility room with downstairs shower room. Outside you will find a large lawned rear garden, home to a bespoke cabin/outbuilding complete with its own w.c and currently set up as a bar and games room, this could also make an ideal home office or annex.

"An inspection is strongly recommended.

"The property is situated within the sought after residential area of Old Town popular for its schools and served by a range of local shops including Waitrose.”

The property has been listed with the help of Eastbourne Property Shop.

