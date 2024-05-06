In Pictures: Four bedroom house with detached salon on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £895,000

The listing states: “An exceptionally spacious and substantial four double bedroom four reception room detached period house just a stone's throw from the open green space of Hampden Park.

"This delightful property has an abundance of charm and character and retains many original features such as ceiling roses, picture rails, attractive coving, bay windows and boasts accommodation comprising large reception hall, sitting room with open fire, dining room, study, large modern kitchen/breakfast room with quartz work tops and a comprehensive range of floor and wall units, breakfast bar and built in appliances which include fridge, freezer, range cooker, dishwasher, microwave and coffee machine.

"There is a delightful conservatory, a useful utility room and a downstairs wc. To the first floor there is a large landing which leads to four double bedrooms, en-suite shower room to the principal bedroom which has a walk in shower cubicle, wash hand basin, wc, tiled walls and inset spotlights.

"There is also a family bathroom with freestanding bath, shower cubicle, wash hand basin, low level wc, partly tiled walls and inset spotlights. The gardens are a standout feature of this fine house and there are areas of lawn, patio and a variety of plants, shrubs and trees, together with a brick built fire pit with built in seating, three sheds and a greenhouse.

"There is a detached studio/salon which is currently used by the vendor as a hairdressing salon and has the benefit of electric heating, running water and double glazed windows.

"There is a driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles. The main property itself has the added benefit of fitted blinds, sash style double glazed windows and gas central heating.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

1 . Rosebery Avenue, Hampden Park Rosebery Avenue, Hampden Park Photo: Zoopla

2 . Rosebery Avenue, Hampden Park Rosebery Avenue, Hampden Park Photo: Zoopla

3 . 847aac1b8c307052176bcdcead1b58f3941bad4c.jpg Rosebery Avenue, Hampden Park Photo: Zoopla