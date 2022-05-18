Pepper Hall in Green Road boasts five bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a sitting room/gym, stables, three bathrooms, a utility room, a drawing room and a swimming pool.

It is surrounded by formal gardens and has its own box-hedge parterre with a classic tiered stone fountain as the centrepiece.

The property, which is arranged over three floors, also has 3496 sq ft of land.

It is believed to date from 1625, with some later additions, and it features beam and plasterwork and brick elevations under a part Horsham stone roof.

There is an above-ground heated swimming pool and planning permission has been granted for erecting a front single storey two-bay oak frame garage with secure storage, clay pitched roof and increase of the on-site parking area.

Kitchen The current owners have extended the ground floor to create a vaulted kitchen/breakfast room with granite surfaces.

Kitchen The current owners have extended the ground floor to create a vaulted kitchen/breakfast room with granite surfaces.

Bridge From the kitchen, French doors open to a wooden bridge over the pond.

Gardens Pepper Hall is surrounded by elegant formal gardens.