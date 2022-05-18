Pepper Hall is approached via electric gates across a short drive, which leads to the parking area, and the home is surrounded by formal gardens.

In pictures: Grade II listed Wealden hall house in Haywards Heath has its own pool and box-hedge parterre

An attractive Grade II listed Wealden Hall House in Wivelsfield Green has just come onto the market for £1,500,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:36 pm

Pepper Hall in Green Road boasts five bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, a dining room, a sitting room/gym, stables, three bathrooms, a utility room, a drawing room and a swimming pool.

It is surrounded by formal gardens and has its own box-hedge parterre with a classic tiered stone fountain as the centrepiece.

The property, which is arranged over three floors, also has 3496 sq ft of land.

It is believed to date from 1625, with some later additions, and it features beam and plasterwork and brick elevations under a part Horsham stone roof.

There is an above-ground heated swimming pool and planning permission has been granted for erecting a front single storey two-bay oak frame garage with secure storage, clay pitched roof and increase of the on-site parking area.

Find out more at Zoopla.co.uk.

1. Kitchen

The current owners have extended the ground floor to create a vaulted kitchen/breakfast room with granite surfaces.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The current owners have extended the ground floor to create a vaulted kitchen/breakfast room with granite surfaces.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

3. Bridge

From the kitchen, French doors open to a wooden bridge over the pond.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales

4. Gardens

Pepper Hall is surrounded by elegant formal gardens.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

Photo Sales
Grade IIWealdenHaywards HeathHorsham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4