NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

In pictures: Have a look at this seafront property in a Sussex village that has been listed for sale

Have a look at this five-bedroom seafront property in a Sussex village that has been listed for sale.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

The property in Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay, in East Sussex was listed on Zoopla for £1,295,000 on Monday, July 24.

On the listing it says: “Very rarely does a property become available for sale like Edenhurst. Tucked away at the end of its own long driveway, in an exclusive private road and occupying one of the finest beachfront locations in the area, Edenhurst really is a special home.

"Occupying a sizeable plot on level ground, and commanding spectacular sea views across the English Channel, this most impressive home offers four first floor bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with en-suite, walk-in dressing room and large private sun terrace, as well as a ground floor bedroom with en-suite.”

The property has been listed with Bradleys Estate Agents.

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

1. Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

2. Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

3. Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

4. Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay

Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Zoopla