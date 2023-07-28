In pictures: Have a look at this seafront property in a Sussex village that has been listed for sale

Have a look at this five-bedroom seafront property in a Sussex village that has been listed for sale.

The property in Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay, in East Sussex was listed on Zoopla for £1,295,000 on Monday, July 24.

On the listing it says: “Very rarely does a property become available for sale like Edenhurst. Tucked away at the end of its own long driveway, in an exclusive private road and occupying one of the finest beachfront locations in the area, Edenhurst really is a special home.

"Occupying a sizeable plot on level ground, and commanding spectacular sea views across the English Channel, this most impressive home offers four first floor bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with en-suite, walk-in dressing room and large private sun terrace, as well as a ground floor bedroom with en-suite.”

The property has been listed with Bradleys Estate Agents.

