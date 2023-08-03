In pictures: Have a look inside this ‘beautiful' old watermill and house that is up for sale in a Sussex village

A ‘beautiful’ old watermill and house in a village in East Sussex has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The four-bed detahced house in Mill Lane, Hellingly, was originally listed for sale on Zoopla in May but the price was reduced on July 31 and the owners are now looking for offers in region of £1,395,000.

On the listing it says the 1743 Victorian double fronted house is in a ‘unique, peaceful location’.

The listing reads: "Embrace a tranquil country lifestyle in this historic mill house with its own watermill, granary and bake house which could provide options for holiday or annexe accommodation. Historically the property has been a mill, tea room, restaurant and hotel.

"Set in delightful gardens and grounds amounting to 5.36 acres, [this is] a unique location with the River Cuckmere meandering through the land and driving the watermill. Sunny days boating along the river with picnics in the glades are a reality in this little bit of England.”

The property has been listed with Foresters.

