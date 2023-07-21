NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Have a look inside this Eastbourne flat with ‘glorious sea views’

The three-bedroom flat in Chatsworth Gardens, King Edwards Parade, was listed for sale on Zoopla for £450,000 on July 17.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

On the listing it reads “Commanding glorious sea views [this is] a generously proportioned and immaculately presented three-bedroom hall floor mansion-style apartment on Meads' seafront. "The spaciously proportioned accommodation is most attractively presented offering potential for an exceptionally fine home representing an outstanding opportunity to secure one of the finest flats within the iconic Chatsworth Gardens. Only an internal inspection will convey the high merit and potential of this delightful home. Available with early vacant possession and no onward chain.” The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

