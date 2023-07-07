In pictures: Have a look inside this four-bedroom house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale for £1m

Have a look inside this four-bedroom house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale for £1,000,000.

The property in Church Street, Willingdon, was listed for sale on Zoopla on July 3.

On the Zoopla listing it says the ‘spaciously proportioned’ detached house is set within mature gardens.

It adds: “The accommodation has been the subject of a range of improvements in recent years which include the creation of a very spacious kitchen/family dining room with bi-fold doors giving access to a large southerly terrace and garden. The three bathroom/shower rooms have also been refurbished and the property retains some attractive arts and craft's style features.

"An inspection will convey the high merit and potential of this delightful home and its special setting. Available with no onward chain.”

The property has been listed with Rager and Roberts.

