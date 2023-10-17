In pictures: Housebuilder launches sustainable focused show home and garden in Cuckfield

Horsham-based Sigma Homes has opened the doors to its latest show home at its Hanlye View development in the West Sussex village of Cuckfield.

The three-bedroom detached home has been styled by Designs For All Occasions, an award-winning studio of specialist designers with a passion for sustainability. It also features a fully designed and landscaped garden created with sustainability and the local natural environment at its heart.

The sustainable focussed show home launched at a recent open day which welcomed prospective buyers for an exclusive tour of the home, and to view the development to get a feel for life at Hanlye View.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The show home features eco interiors with bespoke furniture made from sustainable birchwood, elmwood and bamboo wood. The paint used throughout the home is all water-based and the wallpaper has been sourced from FSC certified suppliers and is also polymer free. Soft furnishings and accessories have also been carefully curated, with seagrass and rattan accessories, which are all biodegradable, as well as picture frames made of Polcore, a 70% recycled polystyrene.

Hanlye View Show Home in Cuckfield

The garden, which has been designed by South East- based The Conscious Gardening Co., features an abundance of greenery including UK native trees, and a mix of native plants to echo the surrounding Sussex countryside. A gravel path, which has been sourced from a local supplier and quarry to minimise the carbon-footprint, leads to enclosed seating spaces, feature trees and the locally sourced garden room. The garden has a naturalistic aesthetic and offers both food and habitats for the local wildlife.

Hanlye View comprises 13 energy-efficient contemporary houses, offering prospective buyers a rare opportunity to buy new in this sought after neighbourhood. The spacious three-bedroom show home boasts an open-plan lounge and kitchen/ diner, a principal bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms and family bathroom with a bespoke 10 sqm garden room designed by Bakers of Haywards Heath. Prices for a three-bedroom house start at £680,000.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our business. Not only do we specialise in using the sustainable construction method of timber framing, but we also ensure all our homes are built to achieve high EPC ratings. So, we’re really pleased to continue this theme through into our new Hanlye View show home and garden space. We wanted to invest in creating a show home and garden that can provide real inspiration for our prospective buyers' own new homes, bringing to life the opportunities to create beautiful sustainable spaces people are proud to call home.”

“It was great to welcome prospective buyers to the launch of our new show home. The feedback was incredibly positive towards the carefully selected and curated interiors. The families enjoyed the opportunity to see how they can make their new home garden work for them with minimal effort but consideration for the local wildlife and nature.”

Kitchen Diner, Hanlye View Show Home

A neutral contemporary theme runs through the home with taupe, warm oranges and wood forming the colour palette. Bedroom two has been designed as a stylish double bedroom suitable for a teenager or as a guest room, while bedroom three is designed as a children’s bedroom with a modern bunk bed and study space. Outside, the garden room, provided by locally based Bakers Garden Buildings, features the important working from home space.

During the construction of the garden, site landscapers were also actively encouraged to save dead or cut wood from their tree surgery and to stack in a wood pile behind the garden room. This in turn minimised waste from the creation of the garden and will slowly rot down over time to provide a vital habitat for invertebrates and other small creatures.

Ranging in size from 1,100 – 1,707 sq ft, the first of the three- and four-bedroom houses will be ready to move into before the end of September 2023. The development offers the only new homes within easy walking distance to Cuckfield village centre. Scenic footpaths can also be accessed from Hanlye View, providing access to a protected ancient woodland.

New trees and hedgerows are being planted as part of the scheme, delivering biodiversity net gains. The 13 homes will also benefit from electric car charging points and high levels of insulation, to achieve a high EPC-B rating.

Bedroom, Hanlye View Show Home

Haywards Heath train station is two miles away from Hanlye View, which has direct services to London Bridge in well under an hour. Close to the site is the A272, which connects with the A23 and onwards to the M23, providing fast road access across the south of England and beyond. Popular attractions within a 10-minute drive include the National Trust’s Nyman’s Gardens and House, and the Michelin-starred Heritage by Matt Gillan restaurant in Slaugham, Haywards Heath.

Headquartered in the West Sussex town of Horsham, Sigma Homes was founded in 2013. The company has five live developments in premium locations across the south of England and is on track to deliver 200 homes per annum by 2026. All homes are constructed using timber frames, which improves efficiency, as well as delivering sustainability benefits. It was one of the first SMEs to be accepted onto the New Homes Quality Board, providing buyers with further peace of mind during the buying process, through the backing of this stringent new Code.