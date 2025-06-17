In Pictures: ‘Ideal family accommodation’ listed for sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £799,950.

The listing states: “Taylor Engley are delighted to offer to the market this spacious and well presented four/five bedroomed detached home, located in the highly sought after Summerdown area of Eastbourne.

"The property is considered to provide ideal family accommodation and is set within attractive gardens with a plot extending to approximately 0.44 of an acre.

"The gardens are a particular feature, being very well stocked having level areas and a feature bank with a variety of established shrubs and flowering plants, which form a delightful back drop to the property.

"The accommodation benefits from gas fired central heating, double glazed windows and has features that include a spacious sitting room, separate dining room, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, principle bedroom with en-suite and dressing room.

"There is also the advantage of a separate studio/annexe with shower and wc.”

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.

