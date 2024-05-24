The owners are looking for offers of £300,000.
The listing states: “Fox and Sons are delighted to present to the market this immaculate waterside apartment, situated in the popular North harbour the property boasts panoramic views across the inner harbour, the property has its own private sun balcony and two double bedrooms.
"An internal viewing is essential to appreciate this property.”
The property has been listed with the help of Fox and Sons.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.