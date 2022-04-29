North End House, a seven-bed detached freehold property, dates back to the 17th century and has Georgian and Victorian additions.

It is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales and boasts five bathrooms, two kitchens, a larder, a dining room, a utility room, a downstairs cloakroom, an office, a drawing room and a reception room.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “North End House was a private home occupied by Mr James Dumbrell, who ran the associated Home Farm, his initials are carved in the newel posts of the staircase.

“Additions to the building took place in the early 1800s and then a further Victorian extension in 1874.”

1. The property is surrounded by three sections of gardens. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales. Photo Sales

2. The entrance hall has slate flooring and a central main staircase. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales. Photo Sales

3. The handmade oak kitchen has a peninsular unit, granite worktops, gas aga and another gas hob. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales. SUS-220429-151346001 Photo Sales

4. The kitchen leads through to a large dining room with an inglenook fireplace and a log burning stove. Picture: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales. Photo Sales