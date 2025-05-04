In Pictures: ‘Outstanding’ home in ‘much sought area’ in Eastbourne for sale

On the listing it states the owners are looking for offers of £1,100,000.

The listing states: “An outstanding five bedroom detached house with double garage presented to an exceptional standard and tucked away in a small residential cul-de-sac in the much sought after Summerdown/Old Town area of Eastbourne.

This delightful property has been extensively updated and renovated in recent years and is located within easy reach of the popular Royal Eastbourne Golf Course as well as the South Downs National Park, excellent schools, Gildredge Park and a Waitrose store.

Accommodation comprises spacious entrance hall, sitting room with log burning stove, stunning kitchen/dining room with bi-fold doors opening to the rear garden, island unit, breakfast bar, comprehensive range of wall and base units complemented by sleek worktops, integrated appliances and door to a useful utility room which in turn leads to a ground floor wc.

There is also an office on the ground floor which is currently used as a gym. Stairs rise to a large first floor landing where there are five excellent size bedrooms and a contemporary shower room/wc, the principal bedroom suite enjoys a luxurious en-suite bath/shower room in addition to an abundance of wardrobe storage.

The property occupies a generous sized plot with the front boasting a block paved driveway leading to an integral double garage and to the rear the garden has been stylishly landscaped with area of patio, lawn and a variety of plants and shrubs.

"Additional benefits include double glazing and gas central heating.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

1 . Rectory Close, Eastbourne Rectory Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Rectory Close, Eastbourne Rectory Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Rectory Close, Eastbourne Rectory Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla