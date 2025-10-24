In Pictures: £1,000,000 Eastbourne home listed for sale

The listing states: “Affording superb far reaching views over the Meads towards the sea and the South Downs.

"An absolutely outstanding four to five bedroom detached house set within beautifully established landscaped gardens enjoying direct access to the adjoining South Downs National Park and also featuring an integral garage.

"Presented to an exceptionally high standard, the property has been beautifully refurbished by the present owners to the very highest standard with particular emphasis having been given to the high level of specification and finish throughout. Skilfully designed with all principal rooms arranged to take full advantage of the wonderful views, the generous and well planned accommodation features two individual reception rooms including the 20' x 14'6 living room, a stunning 23'8 x 11'10 open plan kitchen communicating with the dining room featuring bi-fold doors opening to the adjoining terrace and rear garden.

"The kitchen area is superbly equipped with an extensive range of contemporary units complemented with polished quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

"The 17'4 x 16' master bedroom also enjoys views to the sea and benefits from a luxuriously appointed ensuite shower room/wc. The generous first floor accommodation provides three further bedrooms together with a spacious luxuriously appointed bathroom/wc and luxuriously appointed shower room/wc.

"The 22'2 x 13'8 second double bedroom enjoys a bright double aspect with superb views towards the Downs and also features a balcony enjoying views towards the sea.

"Considered to be one of the finest of its type currently available, an internal inspection is considered essential to appreciate the quality and appeal of this outstanding home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie and Tarrant.

