In Pictures: £1,100,000 home in village near Eastbourne listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,100,000

The listing states: “Delightfully secluded within its lovely garden setting - an impressive and immaculately presented detached house beautifully appointed throughout.

"In addition to very generously proportioned accommodation, which includes a 26' x 22' luxuriously equipped kitchen/dining room, the property also features a heated swimming pool within an attractively enclosed area of the garden.

"The accommodation affords scope for easy alteration to provide a bedroom facility on the ground floor if needed. An inspection will convey the exceptionally high merit of this delightful home and its setting. We are advised that there is no onward chain.

"Clare Cottage is enviably located within the exclusive residential area of Church Street at Willingdon sitting well back from the road and secluded in its lovely garden.

"Eastbourne is only about three miles distant and there are local shopping amenities in the area of Willingdon Village with its ancient parish church and scenic downland countryside just beyond.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

